US expert talks on recent Armenian terrorist act in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The recent attack committed by an Armenian terrorist in the village of Dashalti [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] is an unprecedented terrorist attack, the US expert Peter Tase told Trend on Nov. 13.

“Terrorists behavior and revanchism have many shapes and manifestations in the Armenian society. Equally tragic is the fact that International actors in Europe, US and in the democratic world do not openly condemn the acts of terrorism inspired by Yerevan's administration committed against the innocent civilians and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan,” Tase said.

According to him, the glorification of Armenian terrorists by Armenian government and its society is a major blunder of large proportions that must be tackled by international community.

“Armenian terrorism has been exported in the streets of Los Angeles, Paris and Berlin. It is tragic that major global powers are focused on green economy and environmental issues that affect the planet, but when it comes to addressing the centuries' old Armenian terrorism, US and EU Legislators on both sides of the Atlantic prefer to remain quiet,” he further said.

“At the same time, Yerevan continues to operate with impunity and finance acts of terrorism including the provision of financial and political help to ASALA Terrorist Organization. Armenian culture has always cultivated a sense of pride every time when terrorist attacks are committed by Armenian terrorists,” the expert also noted.

“The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are highly equipped and embody the top level of professionalism when dealing with terrorist attacks. The Armed Forces are a genuine source of patriotism and valor, and a tool of statecraft that serves to safeguard the country's full territorial integrity and sovereignty,” concluded Tase.

As a result of the terrorist attack, several Azerbaijani servicemen received injuries of varying severity.