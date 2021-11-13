Terrorist attacks similar to one committed in Dashalti shouldn’t go unpunished - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Terrorist attacks similar to the one committed in Dashalti should not go unpunished, Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, expert Sergei Markov said during a press conference in the city of Shusha, Trend reports on Nov. 13

According to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, a citizen of Armenia Norayr Mirzoyan, born in 1975, and other persons, who previously acquired an RGD-5 grenade, firearms and explosives in order to commit a terrorist act in the territory of Azerbaijan and premeditated murder, on November 13, 2021, at 07:12 (GMT+4), moving from the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi along the Khankendi-Lachin highway towards the city of Lachin in a Mercedes-Benz car with the state registration plate 48-MN-048 ER, got out of the car near the village of Dashalti and threw a grenade towards the servicemen of one of the military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and peacekeeping contingent of Russia, endangering their lives.

As a result of the attack, committed with the aim of premeditated murder on the basis of ethnic hatred, active-duty sergeant Hafiz Nasibov and other servicemen (three in total) received bodily injuries of varying severity.