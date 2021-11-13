No doubt that President Ilham Aliyev's plans to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be fulfilled - Russian expert (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

There is no doubt that President Ilham Aliyev's plans to restore Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation (in the 2020 second Karabakh war) will be fulfilled, Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, expert Sergei Markov said during a press conference in the city of Shusha, Trend reports on Nov. 13

"Shusha will be one of the tourist pearls of Azerbaijan. We are glad that the city of Shusha has returned to its homeland - Azerbaijan," Markov said.

According to him, Russia helped Azerbaijan and Armenia come to the statement [about ending the war] on November 10, 2020.

"Now our task is to help the countries of the South Caucasus move forward. The conflict is over. We need to think about the future," added the expert.