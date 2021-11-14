Azerbaijani FM leaves for Brussels on working visit
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Brussels on a working visit on November 14, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry told Trend .
During the visit, Bayramov will attend the Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers meeting.
At the same time, the foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with officials of the EU, NATO and the World Customs Organization.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opened up possibility for development of South Caucasus, although hampered by Iran's actions - New Europe
No doubt that President Ilham Aliyev's plans to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be fulfilled - Russian expert
Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation on provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)