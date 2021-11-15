Armenian troops provoking Azerbaijan again, open fire in direction of Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) UPDATE

Details added, first version posted 12:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15

Trend:

Armenian troops, starting from the night of November 15, shelled the positions of Azerbaijani army units located in the settlements of Zeylik and Yellidzhe of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, from the settlement of Yukhari Shorja of the Basarkechar district, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani positions were subjected to intensive shelling from various small arms. Also, Armenian troops used sniper rifles and grenade launchers.

In addition, this morning, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at a tractor involved in road works and two trucks delivering supplies to Azerbaijani units.

The ministry notes that, despite the damage to the equipment, there were no casualties among the personnel.

Azerbaijani units are taking appropriate measures to suppress provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as to carry out engineering work at combat positions.