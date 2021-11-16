Azerbaijan's parliament begins discussions of draft state budget for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan has begun discussions on the draft state budget for next year, Trend reports on Nov, 16.

The agenda of plenary session includes 24 issues:

1. Bill "on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" (first reading).

2. Bill "on the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2022" (first reading).

3. Draft Law on the Budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022 (first reading).

4. Bill "on the subsistence level in Azerbaijan in 2022" (first reading).

5. Bill "on the level of need criterion in Azerbaijan in 2022" (first reading).

6. Bill "on amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan" (first reading).

7. Bill "on Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan" (first reading).

8. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "on Local (Municipal) Taxes and Payments" (first reading).

9. "Bill "on Amendments to the Law "on Lawyers and Advocate Activity "(first reading).

10. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "on Social Insurance" (first reading).

11. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "on Cashless Payments" (first reading).

12. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "on Execution" (first reading).

13. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "on State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities" (first reading).

14. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "on Public Procurements" (first reading).

15. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "on State Duty" (first reading).

16. The bill "on amendments to the Water, Customs, Urban Planning and Building Codes, the laws "on Subsoil", "on Fishing", "on the Animal Welfare", "on Environmental Protection", "on Hunting", "on the State Register of Real Estate ", "on veterinary medicine", "on medicines", "on physical education and sports", "on culture", "on ensuring the uniformity of measurements" and "on licenses and permits" (first reading).

17. Bill "on amendments to the law "On the status of a deputy of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan" (first reading).

18. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "On State Compulsory Personal Insurance of Servicemen" (first reading).

19. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "On State Compulsory Personal Insurance of Employees of Judicial and Law Enforcement Agencies" (first reading).

20. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "On Amendments to the Law "on Compulsory Insurance of Persons Serving at the Diplomatic Missions of Azerbaijan, Operating in Foreign Countries and International Organizations" (first reading).

21. Bill "on Amendments to the Law "on Insurance Activities" (first reading).

22. Draft Law on Amendments to the "Statute on Service in State Tax Bodies", approved by the Law of Azerbaijan No. 141-IIQ of June 12, 2001 (first reading).

23. Bill "on the cost estimate of the Milli Mejlis for 2022".

24. Bill "on the cost estimate of the Accounts Chamber for 2022".