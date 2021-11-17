Azerbaijan, Italy discuss issues of military co-op (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17
Trend:
A general staff meeting between the delegations of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Italian Republic on the plan of bilateral cooperation was held in the International Military Cooperation Department, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The sides exchanged views on the current cooperation and its prospects between the Azerbaijan Army and the Italian Armed Forces, as well as on regional security issues at the meeting.
In the end, the spheres and activities of bilateral cooperation for the coming years were determined.
