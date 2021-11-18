Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Tovuz region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.18
Trend:
On November 17 starting from 17:54 to 22:52, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli and Mughanjig villages of the Shamshaddin region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Gosha, Kokhanebi and Asrik Jirdakhan villages of the Tovuz region, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire, said the ministry.
