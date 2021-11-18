Azerbaijani parliament discloses dates for next regular meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Two regular meetings of the autumn session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan will be held on November 23 and 24, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

According to the information, the meetings will continue to discuss the documents included in the state budget package for 2022, amendments to the Tax Code and other issues.

It is noted that 24 issues were included in the agenda of the Milli Mejlis meetings held on November 16 and 17. Many bills, including "on the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2022", were adopted after discussions in the first reading.