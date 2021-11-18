Azerbaijani parliament discloses dates for next regular meetings
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Two regular meetings of the autumn session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan will be held on November 23 and 24, Trend reports on Nov. 18.
According to the information, the meetings will continue to discuss the documents included in the state budget package for 2022, amendments to the Tax Code and other issues.
It is noted that 24 issues were included in the agenda of the Milli Mejlis meetings held on November 16 and 17. Many bills, including "on the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2022", were adopted after discussions in the first reading.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Bringing up our children as individuals committed to national values is of exceptional importance - President Aliyev
We will surely watch rise of new top contenders at 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - FIG President
Azerbaijan's transit opportunities can make it alternative to Suez Canal - Iranian official (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds charity event together with ambassadors of World Championships (PHOTO)
Recent events on border between Azerbaijan, Armenia testify to importance of rapid demarcation – Russia’s MFA