Baku hosts working meeting with NATO experts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

A working meeting with a NATO expert group was held in Baku within the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) in accordance with the NATO-Azerbaijan joint action plan to support the development of the military education system of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

The activities carried out in the field of military education in the Azerbaijan Army throughout 2021 were discussed during the meeting held at the War College of the Armed Forces between military education specialists of the Ministry of Defense and the Alliance.

The views on the planning and implementation of activities for the coming year were exchanged, new prospects were considered and cooperation plans were analyzed.

Then the guests visited the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev. The participants exchanged views on the prospects of the development of the military education system, discussed a number of issues of military education methodology, as well as held joint briefing on the experience gained in this area.