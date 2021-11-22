Presentation on work to be done in Azerbaijani liberated lands would be held in S.Korea in coming days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation of the Republic of Korea Chong Soo Park.

Emphasizing that a presentation on the work to be done in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan would be held in the Republic of Korea in the coming days, the head of state said that the aim was to involve Korean companies in the liberated lands.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that Armenia consistently destroyed the Azerbaijani cities and villages during the occupation, and that large-scale construction work had been launched in those territories after the victory. He added that companies from friendly countries to Azerbaijan were invited to this work.

He stressed that a presentation of these activities in Korea once again confirmed the friendly relations between the two countries.