US committed to ensuring lasting peace in South Caucasus – ambassador (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

The US is committed to ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger told reporters on Nov. 22, Trend reports.

According to Litzenberger, next year, the US and Azerbaijan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"We have achieved a lot over 30 years. We, in particular, are successfully cooperating in the implementation of NATO's security mission. We are grateful to Azerbaijan for participating in this initiative," the ambassador said.