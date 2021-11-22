I was pleased with news of upcoming meeting of Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

I was pleased with the news of the upcoming meeting in Brussels between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger said while answering Trend correspondent’s question on Nov. 22.

"The United States supports ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus. We welcome this step," the ambassador emphasized.