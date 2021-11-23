France unable to fulfill its commitments as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

France is unable to fulfill its commitments as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov said at a plenary meeting of the parliament on Nov. 23, Trend reports.

Mammadov pointed out that the trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia’s prime minister on November 10, 2020 put an end to the second Karabakh war and created new opportunities for peace and cooperation in the region.

"The Karabakh conflict has ended and a new historical opportunity appeared in the region to start a new stage. Unfortunately, some countries are trying to hinder this historical opportunity with their illogical actions," he noted.

According to the MP, the reception of the Armenian separatists [living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region] in the French Senate, at the level of the Republican faction, the Mayor of Valence city, and representatives of the Rhone-Alpes region, testifies to the display of double standards and the inability to correctly assess the new realities prevailing in the South Caucasus.