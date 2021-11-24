Armenians razed hundreds of Azerbaijani shrines - deputy chairman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Armenians destroyed hundreds of Azerbaijani shrines, monuments, cemeteries during the occupation, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Religious Structures Gunduz Ismayilov said at the conference entitled "Great Return: Revival of Culture", Trend reports.
Ismayilov stressed that the Armenians razed Azerbaijani monuments during the occupation of Azerbaijani now liberated territories.
The deputy chairman added that the Armenians even tried to misappropriate some of them, namely, the Albanian churches.
