Armenian people fell victim to fake news - Azerbaijani expert (UPDATE-2)

Details added: first version posted on 11:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Armenian people fell victim to fake news, Azerbaijani expert Fuad Akhundov told Trend on Nov. 25.

According to Akhundov, it’s necessary to intensify activities to expose the fake news spread by Armenia.

“We prove with facts that the history which was propagandized among the Armenian people for years has nothing in common with reality. When people see old photos of the Iravan fortress, they say that no city is shown in these photos, because Armenia wanted to erase all traces of Azerbaijan in it. In Yerevan, there is nothing that belongs to Armenia. The buildings erected there by Armenia date back to the 1960s," he said.

The expert noted that in those times modern technologies were absent, so those who were in power in Armenia could easily deceive the Armenian people, and convince ordinary citizens by imposing falsified history on them.

According to him, in the present epoch of modern technologies, the Armenian people receive new information and understand that all the information provided to them is fake news.

Modern technologies help to reveal the truth in the information war, Akhundov pointed out.

"We’ll achieve the destruction of Armenian Nazism. Armenians lose to us in the information war, because the truth is on our side. It’s impossible to falsify history. Their fake news policy is unsuccessful. The whole world saw that in the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020], Armenians lost to us both on the battlefield and in the information war," the expert stressed.

Akhundov also said that Armenians falsified Azerbaijani monuments in Karabakh.

"They call Albanian and even Georgian churches as Armenian. Several years ago, Armenia demanded from Georgia to hand over 442 Georgian churches to them, that is, it has territorial claims not only against Azerbaijan but also Georgia," added the expert.