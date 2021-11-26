Azerbaijan hands over two persons of Armenian origin to Armenian side (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 10:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan handed over two persons of Armenian origin to the Armenian side, Trend reports on Nov. 26 with reference to the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing persons.

"Guided by the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan handed over two persons of Armenian origin to the Armenian side on November 26, 2021. One of them is Aramyan Arin Zhiraevich, born in 1993, who was detained wounded during military operations on the state border, which began as a result of the provocation of Armenia on November 16, 2021. During this time, Aramyan received the necessary medical assistance and treatment," the message says.