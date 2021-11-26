Azerbaijani MoD visits newly established commando unit (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

The work to further increase the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, continues, Trend reports on Nov. 26 citing the ministry.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking officials of the ministry visited the recently established commando unit for taking part in the ceremony of presenting berets to servicemen of the unit.

First, the officials laid wreaths at the bust of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and a monument to martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, erected in the territory of the military unit, to honor their memory.

Hasanov met with the veterans of the 2020 second Karabakh war and inquired about their problems and needs.

Then the ceremony of presenting berets to the military personnel was held.

At the opening ceremony, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs was honored with a minute of silence, and then the national anthem was performed.

After the berets were handed over to the successful servicemen of the Commando Training Courses, the personnel took the Commando Oath.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, the minister emphasized the importance of the Commando Training Courses, based on the experience of the Turkish Armed Forces, in further enhancing the professionalism of the servicemen and wished them success in the service.

He also gave relevant instructions to the military personnel on being constantly ready for fulfilling new combat tasks of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Besides, the minister highly appreciated the courage and heroism demonstrated by the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the personnel of the military units participating in the Second Karabakh War.

After getting acquainted with the special sports camp for the commandos, Hasanov watched the exemplary performances of the operational groups on physical training.

In the end, the ministry leadership had lunch with the military personnel.