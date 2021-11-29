Using example of Zangazur corridor shows that Azerbaijan has opened new opportunities for ECO - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The last hope of Armenia, which has always turned to the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) for help, has been broken, the chief editor of the "Bakı xəbər" (Baku news) newspaper, political expert Aydin Guliyev told Trend.

According to Guliyev, the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) is a significant international event with the successful membership and participation of Azerbaijan.

He noted that the speech of President Ilham Aliyev at the ECO summit is very important from the point of view of assessing Azerbaijan's contribution to regional and international cooperation.

“Another event within the summit was the adoption of the Ashgabat Declaration. The document congratulates the people and government of Azerbaijan on the liberation of the occupied territories and restoration of territorial integrity. The first aspect that attracted attention was the congratulations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, members of the CSTO, with a historic victory," Guliyev said.

He said that in this way the last hope of Armenia, which has always turned to the CSTO for help, has been broken.

"Not only countries closer to Azerbaijan, such as Turkey, Pakistan, and Israel, but also the CSTO member states see Armenia's unconstructive position and do not consider it a reliable partner. I believe that the attempt of the political leadership of Armenia in the future to use the CSTO map and voice it, will be real political hypocrisy," the expert said.

The editor-in-chief also said that the statement of Ilham Aliyev on the Zangazur corridor at the ECO summit is of exceptional importance from the point of view of demonstrating the great prospects of the ECO.

"In his speech at the summit, President Ilham Aliyev, using the example of the Zangazur corridor, demonstrated that Azerbaijan has opened a new and excellent opportunity for the ECO. It is safe to say that the military-political and diplomatic successes of Azerbaijan have opened up great prospects for development in the ECO. The Zangazur corridor, to which President Ilham Aliyev is moving step by step, will bring great success not only to Azerbaijan but also to the entire ECO organization," Guliyev said.