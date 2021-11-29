Azerbaijan represented at III Pacific Alliance International Cooperation Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

The III Pacific Alliance International Cooperation Forum was held on November 29, Trend reports.

Representatives of more than 60 countries, including Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Elshad Iskanderov, took part in the forum on the topic "Sustainable socio-economic regional revitalization: the contribution of international cooperation" as permanent and associate members, as well as observer members.

Speaking at the online forum, Iskanderov informed the participants about the importance of transport and transit opportunities for the Alliance countries in the north-south, east-west directions of Azerbaijan, which participates in the activities of the Alliance as an observer member.

Speaking about the large-scale restoration work carried out in the territories liberated as a result of the 44-day war, the ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate with the Alliance countries in this area as well.

The delegates speaking in the framework of the discussions, noting the uniqueness of the experience of restoring the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, expressed their interest in cooperation in this area.