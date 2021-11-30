Turkey talks ongoing support in demining Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani and Turkish military servicemen have jointly cleared 128 square kilometers of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] from mines and unexploded munitions, Trend reports on Nov. 30 citing the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

Along with the above, 1,025 servicemen of the Azerbaijani army have been trained in this direction the ministry said.

"We’ll continue to support our Azerbaijani brothers in a fair struggle in accordance with the motto "Two states, one nation," added the ministry.