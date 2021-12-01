Bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen from fatal helicopter crash, handed over to their relatives (PHOTO/VİDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1
Trend:
The bodies of those who died in the crash of a military helicopter were handed over to their families, Trend reports on Dec. 1.
On November 30, at about 10:40 (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in the Khizi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured.
The General Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating the incident. The flight recorder of the helicopter was found, the testimony of witnesses was taken.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen from fatal helicopter crash, handed over to their relatives (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Russian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to military helicopter crash of State Border Service (PHOTO)
Any outside influence as cause of helicopter crash out of question - head of Azerbaijani State Border Service
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva give instructions on burial of those killed in helicopter crash
Oxford University says no evidence yet that vaccines won't protect against severe disease from Omicron