Bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen from fatal helicopter crash, handed over to their relatives (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

The bodies of those who died in the crash of a military helicopter were handed over to their families, Trend reports on Dec. 1.

On November 30, at about 10:40 (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in the Khizi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured.

The General Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating the incident. The flight recorder of the helicopter was found, the testimony of witnesses was taken.