Georgia boosts honey exports
Georgian medics advise reconsidering COVID-19 passports issuance
Georgia, IMF discuss new co-op program
Azerbaijan confirms 1,795 more COVID-19 cases, 1,967 recoveries Society 18:44
Azerbaijani National Depository Center opens tender to buy new generation security system Tenders 18:25
Georgia boosts honey exports Georgia 18:12
Solar PV growth to surpass wind in EU in 2021-2026 Oil&Gas 18:07
Servicemen injured in Azerbaijani helicopter crash talk about incident (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 18:02
Turkmen company exports paper products to Uzbekistan, Turkey Turkmenistan 18:01
Iranian companies express readiness to restore factories in Syria - minister Finance 17:59
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Sweden Politics 17:56
President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO) Politics 17:52
US Marshall Legacy Institute sends eight more mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 17:48
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:47
Azerbaijani agency shares data for mine detection, clearing work in liberated territories Society 17:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to insure fixed assets Tenders 17:47
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to Spain revealed Economy 17:45
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on volume of retail trade turnover Uzbekistan 17:44
Georgian medics advise reconsidering COVID-19 passports issuance Georgia 17:44
Overview of Uzbekistan's volume of wholesale trade turnover dynamics between 2010-2020 Uzbekistan 17:44
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 17:43
Georgia, IMF discuss new co-op program Georgia 17:42
Prices for goods and services in consumer market of Uzbekistan rise Uzbekistan 17:42
Turkey’s diesel fuel exports to Georgia down Georgia 17:41
Georgia, NATO discuss further co-op and Black Sea security Georgia 17:41
Iran bans import of musical instruments due to lack of foreign exchange resources Business 17:40
Turkmen ministry prolongs tender for supply of metal blanks Tenders 17:40
IRENEX shares data on sales of Tabriz Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 17:39
Activities in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port down Transport 17:38
Star Refinery satisfies about quarter of Turkey's refined petroleum product needs - CEO Oil&Gas 17:37
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company opens tender to supply fittings Tenders 17:37
Mobile phones rank first in Iran’s total imports - IRICA Business 17:36
Turkmenistan’s education ministry extends tender for setting drip irrigation system Tenders 17:36
Oil minister tells president, parliament that Iran's oil exports 'significantly grow' Oil&Gas 17:35
Azerbaijan, Pakistan talk prospects for development of military co-op (PHOTO) Politics 17:35
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer exports increase over 10M2021 Economy 17:35
Iran unveils volume of dates export Business 17:34
Iran’s CBI reveals data on balance of bank loans Finance 17:34
EU to exceed current renewable capacity plans for 2030 Oil&Gas 17:33
Azerbaijan reveals oil exports to Italy in 10M2021 Economy 17:33
Azerbaijan shares data on oil export to Croatia in 10M2021 Economy 17:33
Baku Metro provides ‘November 8’ station with backup power supply (Exclusive) (PHOTO) Economy 17:20
Renewable electricity generation to exceed average annual growth rate of 2015-2020 Oil&Gas 17:19
Expansion of bioenergy for power capacity to slow down Oil&Gas 17:12
Renewable energy capacity to expand by 2026, says IEA Oil&Gas 17:05
Azerbaijan talks ongoing work to provide electricity to liberated Lachin district Economy 16:51
Special representative of Azerbaijan's President in liberated territories within Karabakh economic region appointed Politics 16:48
German Ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over deadly helicopter crash Politics 16:27
Iran, Syria sign four cooperation agreements Business 16:25
Iran to invest in Syrian industrial towns Business 16:24
Austria extends COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days Europe 16:16
Branch of Azerbaijan’s Balakhani Operating Company opens tender to buy pipes, pumps Tenders 16:09
Baku electric company opens tender to buy materials for lamp posts repair Tenders 16:07
Organization of social zone of Aghdam Industrial Park completes in Azerbaijan – minister Economy 16:02
Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia to meet in Moscow today Politics 16:01
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig opens tender for reconstruction of substation in Sumgayit Tenders 16:00
Kazakhstan increases trade with India over 9M2021 Business 15:51
Nar continues to grow IT professionals (PHOTO) Economy 15:45
India provides medical, humanitarian aid to over 150 countries to deal with COVID-19: MEA Other News 15:40
Georgia receives COVID-19 support grant from German Development Bank Georgia 15:37
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows in October 2021 Turkey 15:35
Kazakhstan reports increase in maritime transport volumes Transport 15:27
SOCAR Petroleum to open new petrol station in Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district Economy 15:27
SOCAR Georgia Gas increases gas tariffs Georgia 15:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 1 Society 15:03
Azerbaijan discloses data on oil exports to Israel Oil&Gas 15:02
Georgian cities receive EU grant for cultural development Georgia 14:59
Saudi Arabia reports first Omicron case coming from north Africa Arab World 14:55
Georgian FM expresses condolences for lives lost in crash of military helicopter Georgia 14:52
PMO records increase in cargo movements in Iranian ports Transport 14:52
Turkey’s BOTAS increases gas imports Oil&Gas 14:49
Hungary launches Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship programm Society 14:42
Russia working out celebration program for 30th anniversary of ties with Azerbaijan - MFA Politics 14:35
Burial ceremony of Azerbaijani helicopter crash victims held in second Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:31
Georgian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on helicopter crash Politics 14:28
Iran to prepare budget bill with highest economic growth estimates - President Raisi Business 13:54
Construction and installation work under completion at Khojasan metro station (PHOTO) Economy 13:51
Dynamics of OPEC+ production in 2021-2023 Oil&Gas 13:49
Share of Iranian government in earnings from crude oil exports to decrease – Official Oil&Gas 13:46
Some try to use helicopter crash for political purposes - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general (PHOTO) Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan lost comrades - head of Azerbaijani State Border Service on helicopter crash Politics 13:44
Azerbaijan sees increase in local payments of foreigners via bank cards Finance 13:44
Azerishig OJSC reveals work done to supply power to Azerbaijan’ Kalbajar Oil&Gas 13:43
Russian Moscow Exchange and Uzbek Toshkent Stock Exchange sign co-op agreement Uzbekistan 13:41
Turkey increases volume of crude oil import for 10M2021 Oil&Gas 13:41
Turkey shares data on marine fuel exports to Georgia Georgia 13:35
Volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan increases - Bluestone Investment Bank Uzbekistan 13:34
Uzbekistan eyes to construct new hydroelectric power plants Uzbekistan 13:34
Azerbaijan increases cars import over 10M2021 Transport 13:32
Turkmenistan discloses amount of products sold via local commodity exchange Turkmenistan 13:32
Iran sees increase in value of trade turnover via Mazandaran Province customs Business 13:31
Turkmenistan’s State Concern open tender for fertilizer plant construction Tenders 13:31
Azerbaijan doubles export of non-food products Finance 13:30
Azerbaijan, Nepal consider signing agreement in IT sector - AIDIA CEO ICT 13:28
Azerbaijan may help Nepal to solve cybersecurity issues - CEO of AIDIA ICT 13:26
Azerbaijan compiles rating of state, non-state exporters Finance 13:17
Azerbaijan reveals sales volume via Azexport website for 10M2021 Economy 13:16
Implementation of North-South Int’l transport Corridor intensifies Azerbaijan-Iran relations - analysis Politics 13:13
JP Morgan forecasts increase in regional oil demand Oil&Gas 13:11
Closest place for buying a Bakcell number Economy 12:59
Сertain countries can abandon use of LNG altogether Oil&Gas 12:48
LNG supply expected to grow over near term – Fitch Solutions Oil&Gas 12:39
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 1 Oil&Gas 12:12
