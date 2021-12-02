Azerbaijan waited 30 years for UNESCO to talk about country's destroyed cultural heritage - president's assistant (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Azerbaijan has been waiting for 30 years for UNESCO to express its opinion on what was done regarding the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said at Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held in Baku, Trend reports.
According to Hajiyev, the cultural heritage in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has been demolished and destroyed.
"We faced the phenomena of systematic destruction of our cultural heritage, and we have been waiting for 30 years for UNESCO to organize a visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, to express its opinion on what was done against the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan," the aide to the President of Azerbaijan said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Armenia found itself in complete military-political isolation even within CSTO - Russian military expert
Latest
We see opportunity for young generation of Azerbaijan, Armenia to find common language – president’s assistant
Azerbaijan known for its cultural diversity - head of International Fund for Turkic Culture and Heritage
Azerbaijan becomes center for different religions, cultures, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - Chairman of US Ethnic Understanding Fund (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan waited 30 years for UNESCO to talk about country's destroyed cultural heritage - president's assistant (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to be praised for its efforts towards greater appreciation of peace building - ICESCO Director General
Baku Book Center hosts book presentation of writer Charlie MacKesy, translated into Azerbaijani (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation completes restoration of Catholic Church of Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC
Armenia found itself in complete military-political isolation even within CSTO - Russian military expert