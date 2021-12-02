Azerbaijan raised mine threat issue before int'l community – president’s assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan raised mine threat issue before the international community, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, the purpose of the mass mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia was to delay the ongoing restoration processes as much as possible and the return of former internally displaced persons.

"We once again appeal to the international community, it is necessary to increase awareness on this issue. Azerbaijan needs support in de-mining. We ask citizens not to visit the liberated territories without permission," he said.

The event, which is jointly organized by the UN Alliance of Civilizations, ISESCO, ADA University and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is attended by the leadership and representatives of a number of international organizations, global institutions specializing in promoting peace, local government agencies and the diplomatic corps.