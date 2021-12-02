Armenia deliberately destroyed Azerbaijani cultural monuments - French photojournalist
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
Trend:
Armenia deliberately destroyed cultural monuments and heritage of the Azerbaijani people, French photojournalist Reza Deghati said at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held at ADA University in Baku on Dec. 2, Trend reports.
“I witnessed the events of the first Karabakh war, as well as the Khojaly tragedy,” Deghati said. “I came here last year when the second Karabakh war began. I have been showing the photographs of the war, situation during the Karabakh war and in Khojaly to the world for more than 20 years.”
The French photojournalist said that he was shocked by the situation during the Karabakh war, adding that Armenia deliberately destroyed the cultural monuments and heritage of the Azerbaijani people.
