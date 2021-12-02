Armenia does not fulfill all obligations within trilateral statement - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Armenia still does not fulfill all the obligations within the trilateral statement dated November 10, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports on Dec. 2.

The minister said that Armenia has not withdrawn all servicemen from the territory of Azerbaijan yet and the obstacle to the restoration of all transportation routes in the region must be removed.

"This is a very important confidence-building measure and a measure to normalize post-Karabakh war situation, it also brings enormous economic benefit for all sides," Bayramov said.

Bayramov stressed that the rapid opening of the Zangazur corridor is necessary not only to launch cargo and passenger transportation but also to restore transportation routes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"This will contribute to the development of cooperation and create unprecedented opportunities for the entire region," the minister said.