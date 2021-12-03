FMs of Azerbaijan, Greece talk current state of bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Greece discussed the current state of bilateral relations between the countries, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The mentioned issues were discussed between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias within the framework of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

According to the information, the sides also expressed interest in development of bilateral relations.

In particular, the ministers touched upon bilateral relations in the spheres of culture and tourism between Azerbaijan and Greece. Also, opportunities for expanding ties in other areas, including energy, were noted.

In addition, Azerbaijani minister provided his Greek counterpart with detailed information about the history of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, its serious consequences, the situation in the region after the 44-day second Karabakh war (2020), new realities in the post-conflict period, as well as restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. The issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements were noted.

The sides also stressed the importance of starting the process of delimiting the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of the principles of international law.

Moreover, the parties discussed other issues of mutual interest.