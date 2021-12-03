Situation is still fragile in South Caucasus - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
The situation in the South Caucasus is still fragile, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde said at a press conference following the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.
“The recent clashes on the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia show that the situation in the region is still fragile,” Linde said. “The sides should work on this issue.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act from correctional institution № 1 (PHOTO)
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)