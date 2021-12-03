Situation is still fragile in South Caucasus - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The situation in the South Caucasus is still fragile, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde said at a press conference following the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

“The recent clashes on the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia show that the situation in the region is still fragile,” Linde said. “The sides should work on this issue.”