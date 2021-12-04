Azerbaijan hands over to Armenia body of saboteur neutralized in attack on Azerbaijani serviceman in Khojavand

Politics 4 December 2021 23:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan hands over to Armenia body of saboteur neutralized in attack on Azerbaijani serviceman in Khojavand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

The body of an Armenian saboteur, who was neutralized during an attack on an Azerbaijani serviceman at one of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Khojavand district, was handed over to Armenia, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend.

According to him the body of the Armenian saboteur Seyran Sarkisyan was transferred to the opposite side through the territory of Girmizi Bazar with the participation of Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Prices on several main food products in Kazakhstan continue to lower
Prices on several main food products in Kazakhstan continue to lower
Kazakhstan talks construction of wind power plants in Kostanay region
Kazakhstan talks construction of wind power plants in Kostanay region
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Plants to buy pumping, ventilation equipment via tender
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Plants to buy pumping, ventilation equipment via tender
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Explosion occurred near Iran's nuclear facility Society 23:19
Azerbaijan hands over to Armenia body of saboteur neutralized in attack on Azerbaijani serviceman in Khojavand Politics 23:02
Azerbaijan talks entreprises to be commissioned at Aghdam Industrial Park Economy 22:35
Major terrorist attack against rally with Erdogan's participation prevented in Turkey Turkey 22:25
Great number of EU, NATO countries interested in Turkish drones - Cavushoglu Turkey 21:39
Georgian PM meets with President of FIBA Europe Georgia 21:35
OSCE MG ready to host meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs Politics 21:21
Value of Azerbaijan's export to US surges for 10M2021 Economy 20:52
Prices on several main food products in Kazakhstan continue to lower Kazakhstan 20:51
Agrarian sector of ‘smart village’ in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan to be combined modern urban planning – minister Economy 20:51
Azerbaijan discloses project cost of agropark in Yevlakh (PHOTO) Economy 20:50
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange down Business 20:49
Saudi Arabia, France agree to strengthen cooperation Arab World 20:36
Biden, Putin to hold video call on Tuesday US 19:45
India, Australia are natural economic partners, says Tony Abbott Other News 19:19
Azerbaijan receives mine maps of its territories liberated from Armenian occupation Politics 18:39
Erdogan discusses humanitarian aid with Red Crescent, Red Cross Turkey 18:26
Uzbekistan intends to increase dried fruit exports to China Uzbekistan 18:13
No Omicron strain detected in Georgia - NCDC Head Georgia 18:12
Aligarh’s Areeba shoots to fame, breaks stereotypes about Muslim girls Other News 18:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price skyrockets Finance 17:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 1,406 more COVID-19 cases, 1,787 recoveries Society 16:47
Tactical exercises held in Azerbaijan's commando military unit - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:31
New composition of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation approved Politics 16:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 4 Society 15:35
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulations to heads of Thailand, Finland Politics 15:00
France, Europeans working to open joint mission in Afghanistan - Macron Europe 14:52
Ranking of natural gas importers from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:48
Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals volume of its transactions Uzbekistan 14:45
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on gas stations restoration Tenders 14:44
Iran eyes increase in passenger transportation via Yazd Shahid Sadooghi Airport Transport 14:43
Azerbaijan reveals oil exports to Canada in 10M2021 Economy 14:42
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:41
Turkmenistan’s president approves anti-crisis program for 2022 Business 14:40
Azerbaijan’s liberated territories have high potential for solar energy - RES agency Oil&Gas 14:31
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 14:24
Russian company to help automate, digitalize processes in Uzbek energy sector Uzbekistan 14:22
Iran reaches increase in load/unload operations in Shahid Bahonar port Business 14:14
Top 10 Azerbaijani oil importers Oil&Gas 14:03
MFA reveals reason why Armenia-Azerbaijan ministerial meeting didn't take place Politics 13:57
Kazakhstan talks construction of wind power plants in Kostanay region Kazakhstan 13:16
Azerbaijan achieves practical results to restore hydropower plants in liberated lands - agency's CEO Oil&Gas 13:14
Azerbaijan’s metallurgical company notes increases in steel production over 9M2021 Economy 13:12
Iran also to be able to take advantage of Zangazur corridor – ex-Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 13:10
Russia-UAE trade turnover hits fresh all-time high surpassing $4 bln - Mishustin Russia 13:03
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Plants to buy pumping, ventilation equipment via tender Tenders 12:57
Azerbaijan discloses oil exports to Ukraine over 10M2021 Oil&Gas 12:50
Azerbaijan unveils volume of oil exports to Belarus in first 10M2021 Economy 12:45
Georgian Railway shares updated report on income within 9M2021 Georgia 12:39
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to UK revealed Oil&Gas 12:28
Kazakhstan to timely fulfill its obligations under COP26 – PM Kazakhstan 12:28
Azerbaijan opens investment tender to privatize Sumgayit Construction Service company Tenders 12:25
Iran finds way to supply its far north, north-east provinces with gas Oil&Gas 12:24
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 4 Georgia 11:34
LUKOIL Uzbekistan Operating LLC opens tender for supply of shut-off and control valves Tenders 11:34
Mikheil Saakashvili not to be treated abroad – Georgia's minister Georgia 11:33
Russia offers Azerbaijan to switch to barcoding for fruit, vegetables exports Economy 11:31
Tripartite gas swap deal with Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, may help Iran kill two birds with one stone Oil&Gas 11:30
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund issues record amount of loans in 10M2021 Economy 11:16
Goods movement across Azerbaijani-Russian border to be accelerated Transport 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Romania over 9M2021 Business 11:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Economy 10:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:41
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:22
Treatment of servicemen injured in helicopter crash of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service continues Society 10:21
Turkey to support Azerbaijan in installing seismic stations in Karabakh Society 10:20
Iran aims to increase local solar power production Oil&Gas 10:06
Gamaleya Center ready to accept state order for up to 10 mln sets of Sputnik M Russia 09:59
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 09:58
Georgia’s export of oil products increases Georgia 09:58
India’s air defence gets a big boost, Russia starts delivery of S-400 missiles Other News 09:55
India's defence procurement guided by national security interests: MEA Other News 09:54
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 3 Uzbekistan 09:32
Iranian currency rates for December 4 Finance 09:22
Turkey's export product labeling changes Turkey 09:17
S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths Other News 08:46
Iran, China review cinematic cooperation Iran 08:06
Georgia and Poland have potential for development of bilateral trade Business 08:00
Kyrgyzstan, Russia presidents hold telephone conversation Kyrgyzstan 07:23
Japan PM Kishida likely to cancel U.S. visit due to Omicron Other News 06:34
Militants kill at least 31 in central Mali, say local authorities Other News 05:52
Tunisia confirms 1st case of Omicron variant infection Arab World 05:11
Turkey confirms 21,495 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:27
France announces new travel restrictions Europe 03:44
IMF chief says Omicron could dent global economic growth World 03:10
France evacuates more than 300 people from Afghanistan Europe 02:29
UK records more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases Europe 01:30
Italy's economy projected to grow 6.3 pct this year Europe 00:41
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum gas export to Hungary amid global pandemic Business 00:01
Militants kill 7 soldiers in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state Other News 3 December 23:57
Iran nuclear talks adjourn, resume next week Iran 3 December 23:30
South Africa hit by fourth COVID wave driven by Omicron Other News 3 December 23:02
Budget for social rehabilitation and childcare to reach 52 mln GEL next year, Georgian PM says Georgia 3 December 22:33
Putin informs Erdogan on main results of Sochi trilateral meeting Politics 3 December 22:02
Turkey introduces action plan to improve lives of the disabled Turkey 3 December 21:37
Construction of 50MW solar power plant underway in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 3 December 21:29
Azerbaijani FM, OSCE rep exchange views on OSCE Charter (PHOTO) Politics 3 December 21:25
Human remains discovered in Caspian Sea and recovered - SOCAR Society 3 December 21:24
All news