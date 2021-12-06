President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Guba district for visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Guba district for a visit.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Guba, laid flowers at the statue, viewed conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex after renovation and reconstruction work, and attended the opening of Guba Abad Factory enterprise for production of packaging.

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Guba-Gonagkand highway.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva viewed conditions created at secondary school No1 constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Birinji Nughadi village, Guba district, and the newly built Culture House in Gonagkand settlement, met with residents of Gonagkand settlement, and together with the residents laid flowers at the statue of great leader Heydar Aliyev in Gonagkand settlement.

Then they posed for photographs.