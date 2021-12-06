President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at secondary school № 1 in Guba (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 14:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in the Guba district for a visit.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at secondary school No1 constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Birinji Nugadi village, Guba district.

They were informed of the work done at the school.

The head of state, the First Lady and their daughter toured the classrooms and studies of the new school.