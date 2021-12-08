Azerbaijan’s MFA talks Yerevan's claims on detained persons of Armenian origin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

Armenia failed to score political points against Azerbaijan regarding the case of persons of Armenian origin being detained on Azerbaijani territory, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said at a briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

According to Mammadov, the petition submitted by Armenia to the court was connected with the transfer of the persons who committed the crime.

Will be updated