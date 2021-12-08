Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks about measures on Armenia's execution of decision of Int'l Court of Justice
Azerbaijan believes that effective measures will be taken within the international law for the immediate implementation of the decision of the International Court of Justice by Armenia, Ombudsman of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said while commenting on the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague on December 7, 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 8.
