Armenian troops shoot at Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

On December 8, starting from 14:35 to 15:30 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms unreasonably subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposing side. There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army. The Azerbaijan Army Units fully control the operational situation," the ministry said.