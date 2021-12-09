Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
Trend:
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to Turkey in connection with the death of three Turkish servicemen in northern Iraq, Trend reports referring to the message of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on Twitter.
“I was saddened by the news that three Turkish servicemen were killed as a result of the treacherous terrorist attack during Pence-Yildirim Operation,” the ministry tweeted. “Your pain is our pain.”
