Armenia presented itself as country that suffered from war - Azerbaijani president's aide (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia presented itself as a country suffering from conflict, while innocent people of Azerbaijan were killed in Karabakh, Khojaly, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the opening of the International Strategic Communication Summit (Stratcom Summit’ 21) held in Istanbul, Trend reports.

"Having faced such problems from the first days of the Karabakh conflict against the background of this fake presentation, we began a long struggle. Therefore, having formed a 30-year strategic communication during this struggle, we started to implement it. Our main goal was a coordinated delivery of all politics and messages of Azerbaijan," Hajiyev noted.