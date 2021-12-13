President Ilham Aliyev signs order on allocation of funds to Qarabag football club
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on allocating the funds to the Qarabag football club on Dec. 13.
According to the order, five million manat ($2.9 million) are allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan for 2021 envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget for 2021 to the Garabag football club in connection with the successful participation in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League and reaching the next round.
The Ministry of Finance was instructed to allocate funds in the amount specified in this order while the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to solve other problems arising from this order.
