Legal regime of Zangazur corridor should be exactly the same as Lachin corridor - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
The legal regime of Zangazur corridor it should be exactly the same as Lachin corridor, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on December 14 during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Trend reports.
Will be updated
