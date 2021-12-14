President Ilham Aliyev attends meeting of North Atlantic Council in Brussels
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
A meeting of the North Atlantic Council has been held in Brussels, capital of the Kingdom of Belgium, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.
Will be updated
