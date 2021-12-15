President of European Council issues statement following trilateral meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

President of the European Council Charles Michel made a statement following a trilateral meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on December 14, Trend reports.

The statement contains a call to sign a comprehensive peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish peace in the South Caucasus.

Michel noted that the obligations arising from the meetings and statements of November 10, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26 (Sochi) must be fulfilled. According to the statement, for the first time the issue of the missing was included in the EU agenda and the need to clarify their fate was emphasized.

The statement by the President of the European Council also expressed support for demining efforts, in particular reconstruction activities. It was also noted that the EU can provide support on border demarcation and delimitation in consultative status.

It was noted that the European Union supports the development of economic cooperation in the South Caucasus region. At the same time, it is proposed to create a joint platform for economic cooperation.

Charles Michel expressed the EU's support for the creation of communication infrastructure in the region, the opening and development of lines providing communication between countries. It was emphasized that the organization will even support these projects at the expense of economic and investment resources.

The statement especially touches upon the topic of the construction of the railway. It is also noted that customs and border control on the railways will be organized on the basis of reciprocity.

All this testifies to the confirmation of the right position of Azerbaijan at the meeting initiated by the European Union.