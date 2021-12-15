Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Working Group on environmental issues in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, was held, Trend reports on Dec. 15.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the relevant government agencies represented in the Working Group.

The participants noted that up to now the revision of the geological maps of the liberated territories has been carried out, the reassessment of the balance of mineral resources existing according to the stock data.

Cadastral work was carried out on 167 deposits in these areas, audits and monitoring of 52 deposits plundered by Armenia in the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories [before their liberation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] were carried out, and an initial assessment of the damage caused.

