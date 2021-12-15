Brussels meeting is Azerbaijan's political success – former FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

The Brussels meeting is Azerbaijan’s political success, Azerbaijani former Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov told Trend on Dec. 15.

Zulfugarov commented on the recent trilateral meeting among President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

“Azerbaijan's position was again voiced at an important event, which was conveyed to the western partners,” the former minister added. “It is clear that Azerbaijan's post-conflict agenda has been recognized by everyone. The most influential organization in Europe, namely, the EU, shares Azerbaijan's position on this issue.”

The former minister stressed that the issue of possible EU assistance in carrying out the restoration work in the region is becoming relevant.

“I think that this is one of the main results,” Zulfugarov said. “A long-standing topical issue has been partially resolved. After the war, Azerbaijan did not receive great assistance from Europe. Azerbaijan resolved these issues on its own. Therefore, the EU’s funding any projects in the future will be a positive circumstance.”

Several important issues were discussed at the meeting, which was held in a constructive atmosphere. An agreement on the establishment of a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border by the sides was reached and the issue of opening communications was discussed during the meeting.

President of the European Council Charles Michel made a statement following the meeting, in which he supported Azerbaijan’s fair position.