Azerbaijan has never been as strong and powerful as today - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Azerbaijan has never been as strong and powerful as it is today, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev said on Dec. 17 at an event dedicated to the professional holiday of workers of the defense industry, Trend reports.

“We are optimistic about the future,” the minister added. “Now the world is listening attentively to Azerbaijan’s voice.”

Guliyev said that the employees of the Ministry of Defense Industry are happy that the weapons which are produced at the plants of the ministry have destroyed the Armenian Armed Forces.

“The employees of the Ministry of Defense Industry also have merit in the glorious victory gained by the Azerbaijani army in the 44-day second Karabakh war,” the minister said. “Seventy two employees of the ministry took part in the war. Three of them became martyrs while seven were wounded. The employees currently working in the ministry also showed courage in the first Karabakh war.”