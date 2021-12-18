New equipment purchased for Azerbaijan Army (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18
Trend:
The leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, who is visiting the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, took part in the opening of newly built military facilities, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry on Dec. 18.
According to the ministry, as part of the visit, the purchased new ski equipment, which ensures uninterrupted transportation of personnel and cargo through snow-covered areas with difficult terrain, was examined.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
India could soon domestically produce cells for electric vehicles, cut import dependence: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Salaries of workers in number of spheres increased by 20, 30 and 40% on average in Azerbaijan - decree
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to increase salaries of employees of number of organizations financed from state budget
Bill "On media" in Azerbaijan envisions benefits, privileges for journalists and media - Media Development Agency