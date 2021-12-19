Azerbaijani ombudsman detecting all facts of destruction of cemeteries in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva is carrying out a mission to detect all the facts of the destruction of cemeteries during the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports referring to Ombudsman’s office.

"As a result of using heavy artillery and prohibited weapons against Azerbaijan upon the Armenian military-political leadership’s instructions, all civilian facilities, settlements, historical, cultural, religious monuments and even cemeteries where our compatriots have been buried were destroyed," the message said.

The cemeteries were monitored during the trip in Fuzuli city and Garakhanbayli, Dedeli, Kurdlar villages. A report will be prepared and sent to the international and regional organizations.