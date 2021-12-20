Azerbaijan approves agreement on co-op in energy sector with Czech Republic following presidential decree

Politics 20 December 2021 14:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan approves agreement on co-op in energy sector with Czech Republic following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Agreement on cooperation in the energy sector between the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic" on December 20, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "Agreement on cooperation in the energy sector between the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic", signed on September 30, 2021, in Baku, was approved.

After the agreement entered into force, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry was instructed to implement its provisions, while the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to send a notification to the government of the Czech Republic on the implementation of domestic procedures for the document to enter into force.

