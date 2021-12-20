Two Azerbaijani servicemen who wandered into Armenian territory return back
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
Trend:
Two Azerbaijani servicemen, who got lost and went over to the Armenian side on December 18, were returned, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend on Dec. 20.
According to him, the servicemen were transferred to the Azerbaijani side today.
Note that on December 19, 10 Armenian servicemen detained in Azerbaijan were handed over to the Armenian side.
