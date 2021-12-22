Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministries sign plan of bilateral co-op for 2022 (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 16:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Dec. 22.

Before the meeting, an official welcoming ceremony was held in the Ministry of Defense. The Georgian minister of defense passed along the guard of honor and national anthems of both countries were performed.

During the meeting, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the guests.

Hasanov stressed that joint cooperation between the two countries is at a high level and plays an important role not only in the development of the countries but also in ensuring security in the entire region.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed the importance of joint exercises, adding that the "Eternity-2021” computer-assisted Trilateral Joint Command and Staff Exercises conducted in Georgia are the clear example of friendship and unshakable cooperation between the countries.

Hasanov informed his colleague about the work being carried out in the territories liberated under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

In turn, Burchuladze expressed gratification with the visit to Azerbaijan and stressed that it was a clear example of the high level of cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, Burchuladze also stressed the significance of holding such meetings in terms of expanding cooperation between the countries.

The Georgian defense minister congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the second Karabakh war and ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Burchuladze stressed the importance of establishing peace in the region.

The sides stressed at the meeting that the friendly relations between the heads of the two countries played an important role in the development of ties between the two countries.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on the work conducted to develop bilateral and trilateral joint military cooperation with the participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military cooperation, joint military exercises, organizing of working meetings and other issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the "Plan of bilateral cooperation for 2022" was signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of Georgia.