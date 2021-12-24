Turkey, Azerbaijan extend hand of peace to Armenia - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Turkey and Azerbaijan extended a hand of peace to Armenia, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said while receiving the family members of a martyr, senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani army Valeh Mamiyev, Trend reports.
“Our desire is for Armenia not to consider this as a sign of weakness,” Akar said. “We would like Armenia to take the right steps.”
The minister stressed that Armenia must ensure stability in the region for people to live in safe conditions.
“There is no need to covet other country’s lands,” Akar said. “We have done everything necessary to protect our rights and lands. We will continue to do this in the future.”
